Dear Panci: K-Beauty Skincare Secrets

Have you heard of the term “Glass Skin”? It’s the K-Beauty trend that helps you achieve smooth, young, perfect skin. The now-famous Korean skincare routine is taking over the world, and these Korean products are showing up in well-known beauty stores like Ulta, Sephora and even drugstores like CVS.
Our Living808 stylist expert Crystal Pancipanci shows us the top K-beauty products in today’s Dear Panci feature.
10-Step Korean Skincare Routine
- Oil Cleanser
- Water-Based Cleanser
- Exfoliator
- Toner
- Essence
- Treatment: Serums, ampoules, boosters
- Sheet Mask
- Eye Cream
- Moisturizer
- SPF
