Dear Panci: K-Beauty Skincare Secrets

Living808

Have you heard of the term “Glass Skin”? It’s the K-Beauty trend that helps you achieve smooth, young, perfect skin. The now-famous Korean skincare routine is taking over the world, and these Korean products are showing up in well-known beauty stores like Ulta, Sephora and even drugstores like CVS.

Posted: / Updated:

Have you heard of the term “Glass Skin”? It’s the K-Beauty trend that helps you achieve smooth, young, perfect skin. The now-famous Korean skincare routine is taking over the world, and these Korean products are showing up in well-known beauty stores like Ulta, Sephora and even drugstores like CVS.

Our Living808 stylist expert Crystal Pancipanci shows us the top K-beauty products in today’s Dear Panci feature.

10-Step Korean Skincare Routine

  1. Oil Cleanser
  2. Water-Based Cleanser
  3. Exfoliator
  4. Toner
  5. Essence
  6. Treatment: Serums, ampoules, boosters
  7. Sheet Mask
  8. Eye Cream
  9. Moisturizer
  10. SPF

Website: http://www.pancistyle.com
Lifestyle Blog: http://www.pancistyle.com
Email: crystal@pancistyle.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story