Dear Panci Helps Start the Year Right

It’s 2020! Style expert Crystal Pancipanci wants us all to start the year off right with small, manageable changes to your lifestyle.

Here are 10 tips for starting your new year off right.

1. Be Realistic: Start small goals first. It’s always tempting to make a resolution that will transform you by the end of next year. …

2. Create space. Out with the Old, In With the New. Whether it be in the closet, with beauty products, your emails, or your home and car, evaluate! Create a sale in person or online, or donate.

3. Start A Journal : Write it down.

4. Self Care: A hair cut, massage, facial, yoga, a workout class, girl time, meditation, head space app, or a mini makeover session. Invest in yourself!

5. Travel: Indulge that wanderlust.

6. Start A Good Habit: Read, put your phone down, hug daily, exercise.

7. Joy: Do something that makes you smile daily!

8. Give Yourself a Break. If you cheat on your diet or skip a day of exercise, go easy on yourself.

9. Dream Board: Visualize, Focus, Create and Commit.

10. Do You!

If you have a question or need help, write to Crystal at dearpanci@khon2.com