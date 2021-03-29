Dear Panci – False Eyelash Pro Tips

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Celebrity Stylist Crystal Pancipanci shared her secrets to putting on false eyelashes like a pro for our latest edition of Dear Panci.

Her tips and tricks came in response to this viewer question.

Dear PANCI,

TRIED to wear false lashes and contacts. Contacts can. Lashes CAN NOT. I don’t know how all you women wear them??? It’s sooooo irritating to me. Or maybe I’m not doing it right 🤷🏻♀️ Any tips or tricks you can give dis gal?! Also, do lash extensions feel the same? Like heavy and irritating and feel like you have a shade over your eyes? Lmk please 🙏🏼

Sherri V.

Answer:

Hi Sherri,

Step 1: Align band with natural lash line to check fit. Trim excess if necessary. Make sure you trim them at each end. And make sure they fit your eye where you can’t feel them at all . They should be about 1/4” small than your eye. If you’re feeling irritation, the lash band is still too long . (Show Fitting lashes to eye and trimming eyelash)

PS Pro Tip: Curl your natural lashes and apply a light coat is mascara first to create a nice help bed for falsies.

Step 2: Apply a thin line of adhesive along band. Wait 30 seconds to set. I like to use duo lash glue . The key Is apply to eyelid when glue is tacky . But if you are a beginner, I don’t recommend to apply it directly straight from the tube. I always put some on the eye lash cover first, let it get tacky, then take a something to apply to lash base (Bobby pin, toothpick, back of a thin makeup brush)

Step 3: Secure lash by laying on the center of eye and then laying each end down along lash line. Move and secure from outside the Inner corner. Using tweezers help lash precise application. Please refer to any and all lash packaging for Easy 3-step application as well.

PS Pro Tips: To relax your eyelid, just tilt head back when you apply. If you tend to have watery eyes, make sure to take your time and have q-tips on hand to absorb tears from your inner corner. Also curl your natural lashes and apply a light coat is mascara first to create a nice help bed for falsies

For more beauty, fashion, lifestyle questions : dearpanci@khon2.com

Hope this helps!

xoxo

Crystal is a regular contributor on Living808 who’s ready to help with any fashion, beauty or lifestyle advice.

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.