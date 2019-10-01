Dear Panci: Elegant, Affordable Bridal Accessories

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci has some style secrets to help brides looking for accessories to complement their dream dress.

For the latest edition of Dear Panci, she answered a question from a bride to be.

Jess from Honolulu / Seattle wrote:

Dear Panci,

Thank you for your inspirational style! I would absolutely love it if you could please help me accessorize for my wedding. It’s on 10/12/19 in HI, and I’m not sure where to start – I know I’m cutting it close to the wedding for online shipping, yikes! I would love something for my hair (I have a medium length veil), a pair of earrings, and a necklace. I kind of want to go big on the necklace, but I definitely don’t want to overpower my dress. I can’t wait for your advice! Also, always on a budget, haha 🙂

Thank you! You’re amazing!

Jess

Question: If on your wedding day, you only wear one piece of jewelry, of course, it will be your ring. But what other wedding accessories would you recommend?

Answer: STATEMENT EARRINGS

● If you allow yourself the joy of adding a second accessory, we highly recommend a pair of statement-making earrings.

● The fall bridal runways were filled with these bold baubles-

● Forgo a delicate necklace and draw attention to your ears for your walk down the aisle.

● Voluminous earrings accentuate your décolletage without being over the top, and elongate your neck.

● Even better, they work with any neckline or hairstyle.

● Whether you choose bold sparklers or delicate shoulder dusters, I’ve rounded up the best earrings for you to rock on your big day no matter your personal style.

Question 2: What do you think about hair accessories?

● YES! It has always been something most brides do for the wedding. However, HAIR ACCESSOIRES are making a big trend everywhere!

● I love the idea of a hair comb to add to where your wearing veil for the ceremony

● Then for a quick change for the reception, add multiple hairpins + the comb to create a stylish hairpiece that adds a style and romance will make you remember the night forever.

Question 3: Where and how do we start if we have a small window of time?

● Tip: Look for details that pick up details of your dress, personal style, and wedding vibe.

● Tip: Stay away from really cheap, costume jewelry. There are such great options out there.

● Tip: For Inspo start a Pinterest board for ideas

● Tip: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, however, if shop at sites lit Esty, Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack, for fashion-forward bridal stylish pieces that will WOW your wedding day, but that doesn’t break the bank.

If you have a question, email DearPanci@khon2.com

“Dear Panci” is a bi-weekly recurring feature on Living808 in which viewers questions submit letters to Living 808 asking for advice from resident style guru Crystal Pancipanci. Letters which are selected for our show get on-air answers and become a launching pad for discussions about fashion and style that everyone can use.

Crystal Pancipanci is one of Hawaii’s most influential forces in fashion today. As a celebrity stylist, make-up artist and television personality, Crystal has been sought out for Fashion and Beauty expertise on the Today Show and Hawaii’s leading morning shows. Crystal is also a principal contributing fashion stylist for Ala Moana Magazine and Modern Luxury Magazine.

With her passion for fashion and contagious enthusiasm, Hawai’i-born Crystal Pancipanci is a genuine, multi-talented, modern-day woman and mom. Through her beauty and fashion advice, she strives to inspire and empower others to look and feel their best, always celebrating the beauty and story of being a woman.

Website: http://Pancistyle.com