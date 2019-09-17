Dear Panci: A good skin care routine

Ever wanted your skin to shine like your favorite celebrities? Don’t worry, style expert Crystal Pancipanci is here to tell you how you can get your skin ‘pancified’ like the stars with these beauty tips.

What is the proper skin care steps?

Step 1: Makeup wipes and double cleanser

Step 2: Toners, essences and boosters

Step 3: Eye cream

Step 4: Treatment serums, creams and pads

Step 5: Hydrating mask or face oil

Step 6: Moisturizer, sunscreen or night cream

What are some of your pro tips?

Pro Tip: Double Cleanse

Pro Tip: Wash your Brushes at least weekly!

Pro Tip: Always do a patch test when introducing a new product to your skin care routine. Skin needs two weeks to adjust

Pro Tip: There are products / ingredients that should never be mixed.

Pro Tip: Never to early or too late to start good skin care habits

Pro Tip: Sunscreen is key.

What products do you suggest?

Kirkland Wipes/ Cleansing Oil

Cetaphil

Hydration Serums

Rodan & Fields Redefine Anti- Aging

Rodan & Fields

Spotless

Khiels Ultra Rich Moisturizer

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (for the frequent flyer)



You can contact Crystal Pancipanci at:

Website: www.pancistyle.com

Lifestyle Blog: www.pancistyle.com

Email: crystal@pancistyle.com