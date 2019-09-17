Dear Panci: A good skin care routine

Ever wanted your skin to shine like your favorite celebrities? Don’t worry, style expert Crystal Pancipanci is here to tell you how you can get your skin ‘pancified’ like the stars with these beauty tips.
What is the proper skin care steps?
Step 1: Makeup wipes and double cleanser
Step 2: Toners, essences and boosters
Step 3: Eye cream
Step 4: Treatment serums, creams and pads
Step 5: Hydrating mask or face oil
Step 6: Moisturizer, sunscreen or night cream
What are some of your pro tips?
Pro Tip: Double Cleanse
Pro Tip: Wash your Brushes at least weekly!
Pro Tip: Always do a patch test when introducing a new product to your skin care routine. Skin needs two weeks to adjust
Pro Tip: There are products / ingredients that should never be mixed.
Pro Tip: Never to early or too late to start good skin care habits
Pro Tip: Sunscreen is key.
What products do you suggest?
Kirkland Wipes/ Cleansing Oil
Cetaphil
Hydration Serums
Rodan & Fields Redefine Anti- Aging
Rodan & Fields
Spotless
Khiels Ultra Rich Moisturizer
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (for the frequent flyer)
You can contact Crystal Pancipanci at:
Website: www.pancistyle.com
Email: crystal@pancistyle.com