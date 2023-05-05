DEALING WITH DAD is an award-winning indie film that is making waves at film festivals across the nation. The film has played at 35 film festivals since last April, and has won 14 awards, including the Audience Award at last year’s Hawai’i International Film Festival. We were joined by the writer and director Tom Huang and lead actor Peter Kim to learn all about the film.

Tom shared about DEALING WITH DAD, “You know, it’s really based on experiences in my life… I wanted to keep the story and these characters very real and believable, and have humor come out of real situations. My own family is very much a dysfunctional functional family, and we’re usually the ones that amuse at family gatherings with our drama, so a lot of the humor comes out dysfunction and some very funny characters, like Peter’s character, which he really brings to life, as well as Hayden Szeto as the youngest brother Larry and our amazing lead, Ally Maki. The actors knew these characters so well, I often did takes where I let them improv, and we came up with a lot of great stuff from that as well.”

DEALING WITH DAD will be playing in Hawaii theaters, until next Thursday at the Consolidated Ward Theater and next week in Maui at the Consolidated Theater.

The film will be out online on iTunes and Amazon in mid-May.

For more information, visit dealingwithdadfilm.com.