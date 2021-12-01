De Beers Forevermark Diamonds Make Perfect Holiday Gifts at Macy’s Ala Moana Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Diamonds shine at Macy’s Ala Moana Center just in time for the holidays. The newest addition is the Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark, a stunning collection of rare diamonds.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin visited the Fine Jewelry department at Macy’s Ala Moana to see what’s hot for the holidays and to learn more about the history from Kristen Trustey, Senior Public Relations Manager at De Beers Forevermark.

“De Beers has over 130 years of diamond expertise, and individually selects beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds to become De Beers Forevermark,” explains Trustey. “Of the world’s natural diamonds, less than 1% can become De Beers Forevermark. You can truly see the difference in the incredible sparkle and brilliance of a De Beers Forevermark diamond.”

Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark is the perfect way to dress up life’s everyday moments, and celebrate your authentic spirit with natural diamonds. You will find everything from classic to trendy stackable diamond rings, dainty earring studs and hoops, necklaces and bracelets perfect for layering.

Tannya brings us a closer look at what’s hot for the holidays and timeless for eternity with popular styles in the Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark™ collection.

Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark™ is now available at select Macy’s stores including Ala Moana and at Macys.com