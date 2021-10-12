De Beers Forevermark at select Macy’s store locations

Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds can become De Beers Forevermark. And their jewelry is now available at select Macy’s stores, and online at Macys.com. De Beers has over 130 years of diamond expertise, and individually selects beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds to become De Beers Forevermark. De Beers Forevermark diamonds create a lasting positive impact for the people, places and natural environments where they are found—these are diamonds you feel proud to wear. Each De Beers Forevermark diamond receives a unique inscription, proof that it’s beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. And now available at Macy’s!

You can shop for the new Portfolio by De Beers Forevermark jewelry in person at Macy’s Ala Moana and other select Macy’s locations in Hawaii and Macys.com