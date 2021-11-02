Day to Night with Swiminista

Swiminista has many styles to choose from and today’s focus with the founder of the company, Andrea Berholtz, was going from day to night, and the versatility of a swimsuit that can double as night wear.

“Delightful one piece in black – at pool then throw on a black skirt and heels – maybe grab our Christian Lacroix sarong throw over your shoulders and your set for an evening out!

Faithful one piece w gold triangles – from pool,

Throw On a mini skirt with some metallic heels for a night of partying.

Cheerful one piece in Christian Lacroix manaos fruit print at beach

Then grab the matching sarong throw on some sandals and your set for a festive dinner look.

Peaceful one piece in black w gold stripe- from pool- throw on a metallic skirt and heels and the night is yours!!”

Berholtz is also the co-founder of Rock N Republic and we asked about the move to swimwear.

“After a great run with Rock n Republic, my friends volunteered me to design a bathing suit line than was flattering to the female body. I’m glad to say I achieved that with the right supportive fits and utilizing 100% recyclable parts that is beneficial to our environment.”

And there are more collaborations in the future including one with Hawaiian Icon, Sig Zane.

For more information visit www.swiminista.com and on social platforms IG: @swiminista FB: /Swiminista