Time to start your weekend on a silent note, with Dave N Buster’s new Friday night event, “The Library.”

This 21 and over event is held on the rooftop of Dave N Buster’s and is filled with music that can only be heard through the given headphones, jumbo games, and bottle service.

Living808’s very own, Mikey Monis caught up with Dave N Buster’s general manager, Andrew Shimabukuro to give viewers a sneak peek of what to expect.