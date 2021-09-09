Dave & Buster’s introduces the WOW Wall and new menu items

Dave & Buster’s has a few new features they showed off to Living808’s John Veneri. The new WOW Wall is the largest screen in the state and just in time for football. We spoke with Kendra Murray, the Senior Corporate Sales Manager about the wall, new menu items, and beverages.

“We can separate the wall into 9 seamless screens or 1 giant 40 foot screen. So, depending on the games offered for the week we can adjust for anything we want. Additionally, we have our Sports Lounge with our Big 120” screen and (9) additional big Screen tv’s and our Viewpoint Bar with another 12 big Screen Tv’s. We have every fan’s viewing pleasure covered! For our new fall menu we’ll be doing a new OctoberFest Brat Burger, Blue Moon Fried Pickles and an amazing Buffalo Chicken Crunch Roll. We have also recrafted our Voodoo pasta and our Beastmode Bacon Burger which has Blue Moon infused Pork Belly. These pickles are marinated in Blue Moon Beer for 12 hours!! They are then tossed with our special breading, fried to a crispy texture, and served with our 7-Spice Aioli.”

All season long there will be Miller Lite and Coors Lite on special for $4.25 a pint 7 days a week from open to close so not just on game days.

For more information visit www.daveandbusters.com