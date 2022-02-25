HONOLULU (KHON2) – Actor turned producer and director, Dante Basco is bringing his new film “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” to Hawaii residents.

Inspired by his life events, filmmaker Dante Basco is sharing his upbringing about his siblings and family to the big screen with a new film.



“Our film is called ‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers,’ it follows myself and each of my brothers in different situations that will ultimately challenge their beliefs on love, family, and culture, all leading up to a family wedding,” says Dante Basco, Producer, The Fabulous Filipino Brothers.

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers debuts Saturday, February 26th at The Hawaii Theatre.



WEBSITE: www.filipinobros.com