Honolulu (KHON2) – Legendary rock band Chicago is set to perform at Blue Note Hawaii.

Fans of the rock band Chicago will be able to welcome them back to the islands.

“We love Hawaii. I have been there before and our Hawaiian fan base has been nothing but welcoming and warm to us. We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy great performances,” says Danny Seraphine. Co-Founder of Chicago.

Tickets to the “Take Me Back To Chicago Tour With Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey ” will be on October 8th and 9th and can now be purchased on the Blue Note Hawaii’s website.

Blue Note Hawaii:

www.bluenotehawaii.com