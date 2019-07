The YouTube Channel “Remember My Name You’ll Be Seeing It” introduces us to Scarlett Ferrell.



Scarlett is a young dancer with Pas De Deux Hawaii who trains in styles ranging from ballet, jazz and tap to contemporary.

Scarlett won 1st overall soloist in her age category and a scholarship for next season with her rockstar award.

Rylee Kamahele brought Scarlett to Living808 to show off her dancing talent.