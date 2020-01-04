Now that the Holidays are over, Dan Wade of Dan Does Plumbing wants to make sure your house is ready for the New Year. Here are a couple of reminders.

“Out of sight, out of mind – you may be missing an easy fix that could become a big bill if not caught. And the second option, Are you ready to update your bathroom and reduce your water bill? Tax season equals refinancing season, we can help with professional, quality results at competitive pricing.”

Dan works on pipes and hot water heaters and will come to your house.

As a special for all Living808 viewers, if you call and say Living808 sent you, you will receive a free home inspection with any service!

Call 808-298-4041 or visit Dan online at http://dandoesplumbing.com