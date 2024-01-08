Damien Memorial School is inviting middle and high school-aged students and their families to its Open House this Thursday! It is the perfect opportunity to see if the school is the right fit for your family.

It’s an excellent opportunity to tour the campus, speak with the distinguished faculty, and learn about what makes Damien one of the top educational institutions in Hawaii. Attendees can also engage with current students and explore extracurricular programs, including robotics, digital photography, broadcasting, ILH sports and the innovation center.

Founded in 1962 and named after St. Damien de Veuster, the school is fully accredited for grades 6 through 12. Offering a college preparatory curriculum, Damien provides Advanced Placement (AP) courses and ranks among Hawaii’s top educational institutions. The commitment to accessibility is evident in a robust financial aid program benefiting 65% of the student body.

As the Class of ’22 nears graduation, Damien boasts a 98% college-bound rate, with graduates earning over $5 million in scholarships and acceptances to 110 colleges and universities.

Join Damien Memorial School on Thursday, January 11, at 1401 Houghtailing Street in Honolulu.

The Open House event is set to run from 6-8PM, starting in the school cafeteria, where a light dinner will be served.

Interested families are encouraged to RSVP at Damien.edu or call (808) 841-0195.