Damien Memorial School’s Open House is being held this week! Middle thru high school-aged students and their families are invited to attend the event on Thursday, January 12th. It is the perfect opportunity to see if the school could be the perfect fit for your family. Brent Limos, Admissions Director at Damien Memorial School, and students Raiatea and Jacob joined us with more on the open house and the school experience itself.

Limos shared more on what to expect, “At the open house, you will get the chance to meet our accomplished and engaged students, learn about what makes Damien one of the top educational institutions in Hawaii. We will also have faculty members from our various academic departments available to answer questions pertaining to Damien’s diverse and engaging curriculum of courses and more.”

Damien Memorial School’s 2023 Open House

1401 Houghtailing Street in Honolulu

The Open House event begins at 6:00PM in the school cafeteria

Guided tours will be given starting at 6:30 pm, and a light dinner will be served

You can RSVP online at Damien.edu, and for more information call (808) 841-0195.