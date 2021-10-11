Dada Salon Offers Hair and Scalp Treatments To Clients

Honolulu (KHON2) – Founded in 2015, Dada Spa, Salon and cafe is continuing to push the boundaries when it comes to all things self-care and beauty, with their hair and scalp treatment.

Known as one of their popular services, the Hydrafacial is providing beauty to not just the face and skin, but to hair care as well.

“The Hydrafacial is like a facial, but for the scalp. What it does is it hydrates, exfoliates and unclogs hair follicles,” says Yanley Fobes, Stylist at Dada Spa, Salon and Cafe.

Dada Salon is the only salon that offers the hydrafacial for the hair, making it a one-stop shop for clients with specific hair needs.

Fobes says, “Anyone looking for a healthier scalp in general, or looking to strengthen their hair can really benefit from this treatment. I’m happy to work at a salon that really gets down to the roots of all hair concerns.”

According to Fobes, those with busy schedules can benefit from this hair treatment as Fobes feel it’s a quick process.

“It’s about a 30 minute process, it’s quick, painless and really convenient,” says Fobes.

As one of its new services to Dada Salon, Fobes feels excited when she sees clients come back with their new results.

Fobes says, “The response from our clients have been great. Clients come back with fuller hair, and the flakiness from the scalp is gone.”

Those looking to book a scalp and hair treatment at Dada Salon can do so via their official website.

WEBSITE:www.DadaHawaii.com