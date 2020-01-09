Cyber Security with Techmana

The holidays are a traditional time for cyber criminals to launch attacks under the cover of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday sales; there are lots of sales activity and people are taking vacation.

With the recent turmoil in the Middle East, cybersecurity organizations across the governmental and private sectors are bracing for possible cyber-attacks. The cybersecurity measures all of us take at home can help make all of us safer.

Techmana is a local company that deploys software with machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect and defend against robotic attacks for clients. Some of the clients experience millions of these attacks a day. Techmana considers it a nerd competition of analysis and artificial intelligence to block the attacking robots. The robot developers are constantly changing their attacks and Techmana adjusts it’s defenses.

