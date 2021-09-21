Custom Signs and More at Indi & Dash

Honolulu (KHON2) – A new store called Indi & Dash Co. at Windward City Shopping Center offers handmade signs, crafts, painting, and gift ideas.

Tori Santos opened the business after the pandemic, when others started asking about her customized signs. She named the store after her daughter Indi and her son Dash.

“We have custom made signs and gifts, including laser cut wood signs and more, like custom shirts,” says Santos. “You can customize and personalize the signs to decorate your own spaces or to give as gifts. We have DIY craft kits for holidays – like Halloween and Christmas. And we offer a unique wood painting experience, where you can discover your artistic self. It’s a unique experience and I see people have fun as they paint their wood crafts.”

Indi & Dash Co. is at Windward City Shopping Center, located across from McDonald’s, next to Subway at the center.

Website: www.indianddashco.com <http://www.indianddashco.com>

Social Media Handles: @indianddashco