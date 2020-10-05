Waikīkī Aquarium Unveils Halloween Ocean Art Expo and Contest

The Halloween Ocean Art Expo challenges students K-12 to submit their best drawing of an Ocean Superhero, Ocean Supervillain or Ocean Legend. Select entries will be posted online on the Aquarium’s website and social media. All entrants will receive a free sticker from Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. The Aquarium is always looking for ways to engage keiki and promote conversations about the ocean and marine life. The Ocean Art Contest provides parents and educators a creative, engaging contest for keiki to participate in from home.

And that’s not all, there will be a Mask and Costume Contest that invites keiki and parents alike to showcase their creative talents in a fun and safe way. Keiki and their families are encouraged to create marine-inspired face masks and Halloween costumes for a chance to win a prize and be featured on the FOWA website, e-blast and within its membership publication, Kilo Iʻa.The contest runs from October 1 through 23. Full details can be found on the FOWA website at www.fowaquarium.org. Also visit www.papahanaumokuakea.gov