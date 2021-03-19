United Japanese Society of Hawaii Launches Renkyo No Ayumi 2020

Renkyo no Ayumi 2020 is a commemorative book created to celebrate UJSH’s many accomplishments and preserve the long standing history of the organization. The book will feature the membership, capture precious memories of annual events and programs, as well as historical information about the organization. Softcover, color print, approximately 140 pages.

Despite the challenging time due to the unpredictable, long-continuing pandemic, UJSH have dedicated their time to create this treasured book to instill hope and unite the community. UJSH hope this book will inspire you through the stories of the evolution of the Japanese community in Hawaii and the efforts of the pioneers who have dedicated their life to preserve and protect our culture.

As UJSH pursue their efforts in preserving their cultural legacy, they humbly ask for your support.

BOOK LAUNCH INFORMATION:

WHAT: Renkyo no Ayumi 2020 book sale by United Japanese Society of Hawaii via drive through event

WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 2021 between 1-4p.m.

WHERE: Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii 2454 S. Beretania Street Honolulu, HI 96826 (front of the building on Beretania St.)

HIGHLIGHTS AND ACTIVITIES: Order Renkyo no Ayumi book in advance and pick up on Saturday, March 20, 2021 between 1-4p.m. at JCCH via convenient Drive-through pick up.

COST: $20 per book for non UJSH members.

For more information email info@usjhawaii.com or call 808-941-5889