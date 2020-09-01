Tori Perrotti Talks to Mikey Monis About ‘Cancel Culture’ and Why It’s Become an Infamous Phenomenon

Honolulu (KHON2) – One of the more interesting cultural phenomenons to come about in recent years is the idea that a person can be ‘canceled.’ Back in March, Tori Perrotti came onto Living808 to explain her unfortunate cyber bullying experience. Today, she shares with Mikey about how she plans on using her voice to help encourage those to stay positive, while dealing with disgruntled customers within the service industry.

The idea of canceled culture can be applied to anyone, blocking them from getting a job, or getting fired from their job for doing or saying something offensive. Most cyber attacks usually occur on social media.

“It’s this weird phenomenon where if someone is upset or frustrated by something, they want this person or company to become ‘canceled.’ They want to make them no longer relevant to society and kind of ruin them,” says Perrotti.

Tori Perrotti, a manager at a Target store in Swansea, Massachusetts, defended Andy, a manager at a Kroger store in Louisville, Kentucky on twitter.

“He went through a similar situation, where a guest was really frustrated with him and with the way he handled his situation. They took a picture of his face, shaming him and tagging his company in the tweet, with the goal of taking away his job and his livelihood.”

The internet rallied behind Perrotti with assisting her in creating a GoFundMe account to send Andy on vacation. The fundraiser is titled “Kroger Andy.”

“This guy definitely practices the idea of #PauseBeKind . We couldn’t have picked a better person to ‘uncancel.’” she wrote on her Twitter account. The GoFundMe page “Kroger Andy” has since raised $20,000 as of Monday, August 10.