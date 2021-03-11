Soundshop Program for Teens at HOMA

The Honolulu Museum of Art has turned music and teens into an exciting program called Soundshop. Rukka the Magnificent is an emcee, producer and engineer from Nanakuli. Rukka joined the SoundShop team at the Honolulu Museum of Art as a guest artist in 2012 and soon after became a core team member. Through the power of Hip Hop, Rukka continues to share his love of music with youth while teaching, encouraging creativity and the importance of community through positive experiences.

“Soundshop provides a dynamic learning environment, giving students with opportunities to develop creative thinking, to take risks, and collaborate. This fall, we focused on two schools, Waianae High School and Farrington High School. [Rukka to give personal commentary on his experience with the virtual platform and how it’s been working with the schools. We kicked off our Soundshop online workshops this month with Farrington and Waianae High Schools. And despite not being able to leverage the benefits of being all together in the theater from a learning and performance perspective, this new digital format has actually allowed us to deepen our engagement with our partners. An important outlet for expression during these potentially isolating times.‘

To find out more about HOMA’s Soundshop Program, visit http://honolulumuseum.org