New HoMA Art Exhibit Encourages Reflection

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art is celebrating a Joyful Return with its interactive exhibit Reflect showcasing some of HoMA’s most recognized and iconic pieces.

To help lead conversations around some of the museum’s most innovative and significant artworks by 20th century icons like Helen Frankenthaler, Andy Warhol, Nam June Paik, Jennifer Steinkamp, and Kapulani Landgraf various community members from across Honolulu were asked to reflect upon select artworks in the exhibition from the perspective of their daily, pandemic-affected lives.

Community voices include first responders, teachers, religious leaders, shop owners, security personnel and artists sharing their connection to different art pieces on display.

Professor Kristen Scholly, for instance, reflected on Duane Hanson’s Secretary, a life-sized model of an older woman sitting quietly, absorbed in taking dictation. “I feel like this is the type of woman in the workplace who forged the way for those of us in the next generation to be able to expand our professional careers beyond some of those barriers,” explains Prof. Scholly, Chair of Health Promotion, University of Hawaiߵi at Manoa. “She is very much representative of where women might have been in the workplace back in the 70s. You get the sense that she’s far more powerful and intelligent than she’s allowed to be. And perhaps just bored with always having to take the memos and type up the reports on the typewriter for somebody else.”

You can listen to such reflections by eighteen Community Voices, accessible through QR codes on the object labels. Individual participants were invited to interpret a work of art in Reflect from the perspective of their daily, pandemic-affected lives.

