Never Before Seen Art by Master Charlie Higa Now Open at Kahaluu Gardens & Gallery

Honolulu (KHON2) – Discover never-before seen original art by Charlie Higa throughout March at the Kahaluu Gardens and Gallery.

“Creating a Memory” is an exclusive event featuring never before viewed watercolors and ceramics by Charlie Higa. Charlie was an innovator and gifted teacher inspiring hundreds of local students not just in art, but in creative thinking-lessons that could be applied in life.

Charlie is known for watercolor techniques he pioneered on 3-D ceramic objects “jewels”. He could foresee how the colors of the glaze would interact when fired-which is so difficult to develop.

He was truly an educator at heart–Peter Drewliner used the assets from his estate to help provide art education for children at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

We visited to learn more from Charlie Higa’s partner of 50+ years, Peter Drewliner.

“After Charlie passed away, I wanted to do something to honor Charlie’s memory,”

shares Drewliner. “Charlie helped his students develop creativity and encouraged them find the artist within themselves. It is my hope that the proceeds from Charlie’s work will continue to inspire creativity in the next generation-giving children a voice and opportunity they might not otherwise get.”

Charlie created a beautiful kaleidoscope of colors and patterns using layers of colors that made his paintings glow. He used the same materials as other artists but had a drastically different outcome so people would always ask “how did he do it.”

Kenny Kicklighter, Clay Artist, shared some special pieces with Living808, saying, “Charlie found a way to transfer watercolors techniques to ceramics. This particular group of pieces is challenging because he had the mastery of his glazes in such a way he knew how one glaze would react with another before the piece was fired. He would then apply his watercolor brush-stroking technique to his pieces to create truly unique pieces.”

This show will be open on Saturday and Sundays for the month of March from 10AM-4PM.

http://kahaluugalleryandgardens.com/