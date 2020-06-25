Mid-Pacific’s 3D Scanning Helps Preserve Hawaii’s History

Teachers from Mid-Pacific are using high-tech 3D scanners at Hawaiian Mission Houses Museum to scan interior rooms of the Mission House, the oldest existing house in Hawaii. The rooms are being scanned by Mid-Pacific Historic Preservation teacher, Billie Napoleon, and Mid-Pacific Educational Technologist, Tony Johansen, using Faro LiDar scanners. These scanners are used in the engineering and scientific fields and record highly detailed 3D images of artifacts, landscapes, and structures like the Hawaii Mission Houses.

Mid-Pacific’s 3D scanning program is the only one of its kind in Hawaii and the only K–12 school in the world using LiDAR for reality capture and historic preservation. Mid-Pacific provides students at all levels with the ability to use innovative reality capture techniques to create digital content in the Humanities, Creative Arts, and Sciences.

The project originated with University of Hawaii professor Ralph Kam when he reached out to Mid-Pacific about scanning the Mission Houses for an upcoming field course for his students. The scans will also be given to the Hawaii Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives for future use in a planned online virtual tour.

