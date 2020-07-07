Learn Art of Origami Online with Storygami Classes by JASH

Honolulu (KHON2) – Learn the art of Origami and the stories behind this Japanese art form with two ‘storygami’ classes led by the Japan-America Society of Hawaii.

Storygami 101 & 102 coming up on July 10th and 24th will feature a JASH Online Origami Tutorial with Ashley Nishihara.

These classes are geared towards kids grades 1-5, but it’s also a fun activity for older students and adults.

Origami is the art of paper folding and began around the 6th century in Japan, mostly for religious purposes as paper was very expensive then. Today, the art of Origami is practiced all around the world, and it’s really amazing what can be made by folding pieces of paper!

The iconic Origami Crane is a considered today as a symbol of world peace all over the world.

“The mission of JASH is to foster the relationship and understanding between the U.S. and Japan through the unique perspective of Hawaii,” says JASH President Reyna Kaneko. “One of the ways in which we do this is through our educational programs that introduce students in Hawaii to Japanese culture.”

Website: www.jashawaii.org