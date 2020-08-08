Kosta Kulundzic Solo Show at The Gallery at Hawaii Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Gallery at Hawaii Theatre features a new show “Hawaii Epiphany: A Solo Show by Kosta Kulundzic.”

Works by the French-Serbian artist who now lives on Oahu’s North Shore and is inspired by the beauty and energy of the Hawaiian Islands will be o display through Saturday, September 5th, 2020.

It is FREE to the public but a ticket must be reserved online at https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/.

During the week, you can make appointments via http://HawaiiTheatre.com between 10:00am and 5:00pm and the Gallery is open from noon to 6:00pm on Saturdays.

“The Gallery, as an extension of the Hawaii Theatre, really wants to support the downtown Arts district,” explains Cosmo Brossy, Gallery Associate. “At the Gallery we want to present works that are exciting, attract young crowds that are heading out for dinner or families on a First Friday.”

You can also take a virtual tour of Kosta’s show that will be available at the Hawaii Theatre website.

Website: https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/

Website: http://www.kulundzic.com/