Hokusai’s “Great Wave off Kanagawa” Masterpiece at The Honolulu Museum of Art

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art has an exceptional exhibition featuring Hokusai’s “Great Wave off Kanagawa” through November 29th.

“We’ve got an exciting one to start: Hokusai’s “Great Wave off Kanagawa” is currently on view as part of our “Hokusai’s Mount Fuji” exhibition,” says Catherine Whitney, Director of Curatorial Affairs. “It’s on display through November 29, and is a must-see. Lots of people know this print as “The Great Wave,” and though it’s become a global icon, it’s rarely on view because it’s so fragile! So this is really an incredible opportunity to see this masterpiece in person.”

The exhibition is an in-depth exploration of Hokusai’s famous ukiyo-e print series “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji”, and the way we have it structured is that prints from the series are displayed one at a time, for roughly two-week intervals. That way, museum guests can focus on the subtle, technical details of each print. The exhibition also includes background on Hokusai’s artistic career, the mythological significance of Mount Fuji, and the importance of this print series within Japanese art history.

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, with extended evening hours on Fridays and Saturdays, where the museum is open until 9pm. On Friday evenings, during Pau Hana Fridays, admission is free for Hawai‘i residents.

There are three new exhibitions at our Downtown location, HoMA First Hawaiian Center, with a continued focus on outstanding Hawai‘i-based artists. The first and second floor gallery spaces are installed with works by 14 artists, featuring paintings by Tom Walker, glass sculpture by Jonathan Swanz, and a group of mixed-media drawings themed around Downtown Honolulu.

“We have a new virtual exhibition called “Why Are You Painting?”, featuring the work of 21 contemporary painters from across the United States,” adds Whitney. “These artists created a painted work and answered the question, “why are you painting?”, exploring what motivates them to continue using the analog medium in our increasingly digital world.”

You can find this virtual exhibition online at http://honolulumuseum.org.

Website: http://honolulumuseum.org