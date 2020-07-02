Enjoy Hawaii State Art Museum at Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Art Museum has exhibits for you to view from home as it gets ready to reopen later in July.

Karen Ewald, Director Hawaii State Art Museum and Art in Public Places talked about “Hisam From Home”

sessions that the museum is hosting for free to the community. There are artists teaching techniques to create art at home, and musicians that entertain with music as well. The upcoming artist workshop is with local resin artist Welzie, who will teach the basic techniques of abstract art.

The museum is getting ready to open in July and is excited to get visitors back thorough our doors. We have a new exhibit opening in our gallery and the sculpture garden and Artizen Cafe will be opening downstairs as well.

The museum has a portion of the largest contemporary art collection in Hawaii which is the Art in Public Places collection. The museum is always free. “It is often called “the people’s museum,” says Ewald. “So this is a great time for kamaina and military to come down and visit in a safe air conditioned space in downtown Honolulu!”

Website: http://hisam.hawaii.gov