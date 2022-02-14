Culler Beauty Provides Foundation for All Skin Types

Honolulu (KHON2) – Culler Beauty offers makeup foundation that caters to all skin types.

With many foundations on the market, Culler Beauty offers multiple choices for makeup-users when it comes to coverage foundation.

“Culler Beauty is a self- adjusting color foundation that is designed to color match to your skin tone naturally. As you apply culler beauty foundation the secret color beads release the formula along with an SPF 50 and natural silicates which keep your skin looking fresh and safe from sun damage,” says Alexa Lee, Lifestyle Consultant for Culler Beauty.

According to Lee, makeup users don’t need to apply a large amount of product, as the Culler Beauty adjusts to skin tones of all types.

Lee says, “Culler Beauty self-adjusting rich color beads release more color as you apply it, until you get flawless looking skin! You can use the same foundation whether you spent a sunless month indoors or if you’ve been on vacation basking in the blazing heat. One benefit of Culler Beauty self-adjusting foundation is that it’s a natural match, and It never looks thick or caked on.”

Made and manufactured in the United States, Lee feels Culler Beauty is affordable so everyone can see these great benefits.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, Living808 viewers will be able to get 40% off our Ultimate Beauty Package, which includes the Foundation and Primer and the eye Lash Enhancer,” says Lee.

To learn more about Culler Beauty and to take advantage of the 40% off Ultimate Beauty Package can visit their official website or call their direct-line.

Culler Beauty Online:

www.cullerbeauty.com