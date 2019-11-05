Crystal & Tannya Go Holiday Shopping at Macy’s Ala Moana Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Macy’s Ala Moana Center is in the full holiday swing with decorations and gifts and Living808 Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci has your guide to everything happening at Macy’s for the holidays.

Macy’s beloved Believe letter-writing campaign, benefitting Make-A-Wish®, returns for the 12th consecutive holiday season giving the gift of joy to children with critical illnesses. From now through Dec. 24, 2019, Macy’s is asking customers of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores in Macy’s red Believe Mailbox or submit them online at http://macys.com/believe. For each letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

Macy’s also makes holiday gifting easier with gift displays set up for presents under $25 and $50 and special exclusive gift sets and top picks in categories ranging from cosmetics and fragrances to tech and toys.

Crystal showed Living808’s Tannya Joaquin around the store and highlighted the big holiday trend: Glitterati, black and gold, embellished jewel tones, and silver shimmer and shine that’s popular from holiday dress to the home.

