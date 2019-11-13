Crystal Pancipanci Showcases Macy’s Holiday Finds, Believe Letters to Santa & Night of Stars

Honolulu (KHON2) – Macy’s Ala Moana Center is your home for everything you need for the holidays, from stylish party ensembles to decorations, even a direct mailbox to Santa.

Macy’s beloved Believe letter-writing campaign, benefiting Make-A-Wish®, returns for the 12th consecutive holiday season giving the gift of joy to children with critical illnesses. From now through Dec. 24, 2019, Macy’s is asking customers of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores in Macy’s red Believe Mailbox or submit them online at Macy’s Believe.

For each letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

Living808’s Style Expert Crystal Pancipanci showed Tannya Joaquin around the store’s hot holiday finds, the Believe mailbox, and talked about an upcoming event.

Macy’s is holding a special Night of Stars Event at Ala Moana on November 24th.

Some of the highlights:

· First 750 people through the doors will receive a $10 Macy’s Gift Card

· First 200 Cardholders to flash their status receive access to Cardholder lounge with complimentary treats and giftwrapping

Activities:

· MCC Cooking demo with Chef Shaun O’Neale · Levi’s Style Challenge – win a prize after styling an outfit · Balloon twister · Custom makeup application with Chanel Regional Artist, Ula Adamiak · Barbershop quartet · Photo booth

Meet and Greet:

· First Lady of Honolulu, Donna Tanoue

· Chef Shaun O’Neale

· Santa Claus

· Nainoa Fiddler of Tori Richard, Jane Taylor of Kahala Sportswear · Special guests: Fe Lagua of Bulova, Wendy Caliri of Seiko, Citizen representative · Pro surfers from Hurley surf team and O’Neill surf team · Hello Kitty

Enter to Win:

·$500 Macy’s Gift Card and personal style consultation with My Stylist

Websites: www.macys.com www.pancistyle.com