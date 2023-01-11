The co-founders of Let Grace in Gabby and Ka’eo Gouveia, who’s non-profit organization looks to restore hope for families dealing with the death of a child is taking it a step further.

“We have always done a community service activity on Grayson’s death anniversary to celebrate the great love he had for others. Pa’ana Alapai, owner of Crossfit Waipio, wanted to help support our mission. Grit & Grace was born in January 2020 and has included gyms from Oahu, the neighbor islands and San Diego.”

Grit & Grace is a crossfit fundraiser for the Community. The new year is a popular time to get into shape, pursue health and fitness goals and this supports the community. Grit & Grace is a free crossfit workout for you with the opportunity to support Let Grace In.

For more information :

Website: www.letgracein.org

Social Media Handles:

Instagram: @letgracein

Facebook: Let Grace In