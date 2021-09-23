CrimeStoppers Honolulu Fundraiser

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can support CrimeStoppers Honolulu through Foodland’s “Give Aloha” campaign through the end of September.

CrimeStoppers is a non-profit agency that partners with media like KHON2 to request help from the public to solve crimes with tips, leads and information from the community.

There is now a Crime Stoppers App called the P3 mobile app. You can access it at p3tips.com

For the month of September, for each dollar you donate to CrimeStoppers at Foodland, they will match your contribution to CrimeStoppers of Honolulu. This is an easy way for the public to support Crime Stoppers of Honolulu with tax deductible contributions.

To report tips, the hotline is 955-8300.

Website: http://www.honolulucrimestoppers.org