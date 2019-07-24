Craft Cocktails & Sunset Sessions with Josh Tatofi at Deck. in Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 debuts our new segment “On Deck.” to showcase the food, beverage, and sunset sessions concert series at Waikiki’s hotspot Deck.

The open air seating restaurant is on the 3rd floor at the renovated Queen Kapiolani Hotel.

It’s a social media darling because of its stunning backdrop of Diamond Head.

Aside from the view, drinks are a big draw, craft cocktails inspired by local fresh ingredients and creative twists to classics such as a Mai Tai.

Lead Mixologist Zach Boren showed us how to mix a proper Mai Tai, in a way that honors the famous Trader Vic’s creation, but is signature Deck.

You can enjoy live music with Hawaii’s top entertainers for a monthly concert series called Sunset Sessions.

Josh Tatofi is the featured performer for Sunset Sessions this Sunday, July 28 from 4-7pm, a fundraiser for Kokua Hawaii Foundation.

He gave a preview of his performance on Living808.

Book reservations and see what else is “On Deck.” at http://deckwaikiki.com

*There’s $3 validated valet parking available for up to 2-hours and it’s $4 for every 30-minutes thereafter. Guests may also park at Honolulu Zoo available for $1.50 per hour. *