Located in Kapahulu near Waikiki Beach, Growler Hawaii is the go-to place to sit back, relax, and enjoy hand-crafted beer made to perfection. From quality craft beverages, cocktails & delicious cuisine to a quality ambiance, Growler offers some of the best Honolulu has to offer. Bill Muneno, owner of Growler Hawaii, talked us through their great deals and offerings.

Bill shared, “All our craft beer and ciders are on tap. We have roughly 90 taps pouring a variety of of craft beer from Hawaii and the mainland. We have a variety of food choices from traditional pub fare of Chicken Wings and sliders to pizzas, tacos and quesadillas. We also have local items like poke and loco mocos. We have Happy Hour daily from 3:30 – 6:30 that offers discounts on some of our more popular pupu items and 20% off most beverages on tap. We also run monthly beer specials such as the current Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon and Peroni promotion with reduced pricing for pints and pitchers.

The specials: Miller Lite and Coors Light $4 pints & $13 pitchers and Blue Moon & Peroni $5 pints and $15 pitchers

Growler Hawaii is located at 449 Kapahulu Avenue in the Hee Hing Plaza.

They’re open 7 days a week: 2 PM to 10 PM Monday – Thursday, 2 PM to Midnight Friday, 11 am – Midnight Saturday and while NFL is ongoing, 8 am – 10 pm Sunday.

For more information visit growlerhawaii.com or call 808-600-5869.