CPB Foundation Supports the Okinawan Festival

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation is the charitable arm of Central Pacific Bank and is committed to strengthening Hawaii’s communities. As a nonprofit that serves Hawaii’s diverse communities, they focus on things like youth sports, healthcare workers, arts and culture, and small businesses where they know they can have a direct impact on people’s lives.

We spoke with CPB Foundation Executive Director Keith Amemiya.

“CPB has actually been supporting the Okinawan Festival for decades. Even way back in 1971, CPB was one of the supporters for the “Hawaii Okinawan Jubilee” which was the precursor to what is now the Okinawan Festival. So CPB and the Okinawan Festival go way back. But the reason we keep supporting the Okinawan Festival is it as a way of supporting Hawaii’s multi-ethnic communities and bringing people together – even in the middle of the pandemic. In 2020, when the Okinawan Festival decided to try a virtual format for the very first time, we knew that it would be an incredible task. At that point, nobody knew what an “online festival” even meant. We were happy to see the Okinawan Festival create a totally new online experience that still made people feel connected even though we couldn’t gather together. As a bank that puts particular emphasis on digital products and services, we appreciated the innovation it took create such a successful virtual festival.”

The Okinawan Festival is one of many the CPB Foundation supports.

“We are constantly striving to focus on ways to give back to the community where we can see a measurable impact on our communities. In 2021, we are excited to start some really meaningful projects, like the WE by Rising Tide that supports female entrepreneurs to hone their financial management, marketing and leadership skills.”

