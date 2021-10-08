County of Kauai Program to Connect Employers with Job Candidates

Honolulu (KHON2) – Now’s a great time to look for a new job on Kauai with various employers and programs that Living808 profiled for ‘Working for Kauai’ week.

“Ho’ohana Kaua’i is a free job connection service in which we try to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers,” explains Daniel Fort, Economic Development Specialist. “Providing a central platform for businesses to list their job openings and provide job seekers with direct lines of communication to employers, with upfront information about who is hiring, where they’re located and what the job duties may entail.”

He adds that there are no requirements. If you are an employer looking to fill your vacancies, or a job seeker looking for a fresh start, the County can assist you.

Fort adds, “Our office provides a resource center for those needing a computer to apply for employment, search for job postings via HireNet Hawaii or update and/or create their resumes.”

The quickest way to sign up is to call 808-241-4192 or 808-241-4948.

Prior to the Covid Pandemic, Kauai had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.3 %. Currently Kauai is the highest at approximately 8.9% (August 2021).

The goal of the program is to get people back to work. Many Kauai residents who were unemployed during the Pandemic are now starting to return to the workforce.

County of Kauai Office is located at the Līhu‘e Civic Center in the Hale Kokua Building at 4444 Rice Street Suite 302 Līhu‘e HI. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Website: www.Kauai.gov