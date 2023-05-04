Honolulu (KHON2) – Held in Indio California, Stagecoach has become one of the world’s biggest music festivals for country music.

This year’s headliners included Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, with special performances by Brooks & Dunn, Nikko Moon, Corey Kent and more. Country music fans also enjoyed activities which included the spectra art installation, Coachella ferris wheel and the Compton Cowboys.

To learn more about the Stage Coach 2023 festival and other events Goldenvoice hosts, fans can check out www.goldenvoice.com

Visuals courtesy of: YouTube.com/StageCoachFestival

Golden Voice:

www.goldenvoice.com

Stage Coach Festival:

www.stagecoachfestival.com