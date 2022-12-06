HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holiday season in full swing, businesses around Oʻahu will be extending their business hours to accommodate all that shopping we have to do.

The first to release their holiday season hours is Ala Moana Center.

General extended hours for the month include Dec. 9-23 and Dec. 26-30 with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the center will be contracting its hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Center is closed for Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the Center will have slightly contracted hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Finally, On New Year’s Day, which is also Fukubukuro, on Jan. 1, the Center will be back to regular hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check back for more information on businesses around O’ahu as we are updated on extended and contracted hours.