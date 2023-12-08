We’re counting down to Christmas with gift ideas from Royal Hawaiian Center. Today’s featured gifts are from Royal Hawaiian Golf Shop.

Royal Hawaiian Golf Shop has been the #1 golf-shop in Honolulu, HI since 1999. Dedicated to golf clubs, golf clothing, and other golf equipment essential for avid Hawaii golfers. The Royal Hawaiian Golf Shop is the most prestigious and offers high-end luxury golf products including: golf clubs, Men/Women polo shirts, pants, outerwear, casual dress shirts, shorts, sweaters, headwear, belts, and accessories.

Featured Gifts:

Hawaiian Golf Hat

Royal Hawaiian Men Polo Shirt

Navika Ball Markers – Pineapple apple and Palm Tree

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION: Building A | Level 3, A-302

Weekend Holiday Performance and Free Photos with Aloha Santa

Enjoy Royal Hawaiian Center’s weekly Holiday performance every Wednesday and Saturday from 5:00 pm and Santa Photos from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, November 22, through Saturday, December 23. ʻOhana and their keiki will also enjoy a complimentary sweet snack of delicious peppermint cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. Please see below for the schedule:

Holiday performance starts at 5 PM. Free photos with Aloha Santa 5:30-7:30 PM

***Wednesday, November 22, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ***Holiday kick-off

Saturday, November 25, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Wednesday, November 29, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 2, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 6, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 9, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 13, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 16, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Wednesday, December 20, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 23, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

*They will be limiting one print photo per family. Each family will receive a digital copy of the photo to keep and share.

**Please note that Santa will promptly leave the property at 7:30 PM, lines for photos may stop prior to 7 PM. Plan accordingly.

Learn more at www.royalhawaiiancenter.com/events