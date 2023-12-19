We’re counting down to Christmas with gift ideas from Royal Hawaiian Center. Today’s featured gifts are from Kate Spade, a winner with Mrs. Klaus.

Crisp color, graphic prints and playful sophistication are hallmarks of Kate Spade New York. As our world expands, their exuberant approach to the everyday is evident in each category; from handbags and clothing to jewelry, shoes, stationery, eyewear, baby, fragrance, tabletop, bedding and gifts.

Featured Gifts:

– Dakota Bag in Metallic Gold

– Winter Carnival Statement Earrings

– Winter Blooms’ Brocade Dress

– Ellie the Elephant Handbag

HOURS

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building B Level 1

Web: www.katespade.com

@katespadeny

Now until January 7th shoppers can participate in the center’s exclusive Holiday Gift with Purchase Extravaganza! When guests spend a minimum of $250 guest will receive a limited-edition Jana Lam x RHC scarf. When guests spend a minimum of $1,000 they receive stylish a raffia tote, the perfect flair to jazz up any holiday wardrobe.

Weekend Holiday Performance and Free Photos with Aloha Santa

Enjoy Royal Hawaiian Center’s weekly Holiday performance every Wednesday and Saturday from 5:00 pm and Santa Photos from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, November 22, through Saturday, December 23. ʻOhana and their keiki will also enjoy a complimentary sweet snack of delicious peppermint cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. Please see below for the schedule:

Holiday performance starts at 5 PM. Free photos with Aloha Santa 5:30-7:30 PM

*** Wednesday, November 22, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ***Holiday kick-off

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ***Holiday kick-off Saturday, November 25, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, November 29, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 2, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 9, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 13, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 16, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 23, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

*They will be limiting one print photo per family. Each family will receive a digital copy of the photo to keep and share.

**Please note that Santa will promptly leave the property at 7:30 PM, lines for photos may stop prior to 7 PM. Plan accordingly.

Learn more at www.royalhawaiiancenter.com/events