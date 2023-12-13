We’re counting down to Christmas with gift ideas from Royal Hawaiian Center. Today’s featured gifts are from Island Vintage Coffee Company.

Island Vintage Coffee Company has been providing the finest 100% Kona coffee for coffee lovers around the world. Extra care is taken in choosing only the finest coffee beans, grown in the fertile volcanic soils on the upper slopes of the Kona district on the Island of Hawaii. Tremendous care is taken in each step of production, using traditional methods and roasted daily to ensure quality and freshness.

Featured Gifts:

– Island Vintage Coffee Mug

– Island Vintage Coffee Hydroflask and Bag

– Kona Coffee PeaBerry Flavor

– Gift card at both Island Vintage Coffee and Wine Bar

Weekend Holiday Performance and Free Photos with Aloha Santa

Enjoy Royal Hawaiian Center’s weekly Holiday performance every Wednesday and Saturday from 5:00 pm and Santa Photos from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, November 22, through Saturday, December 23. ʻOhana and their keiki will also enjoy a complimentary sweet snack of delicious peppermint cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. Please see below for the schedule:

Holiday performance starts at 5 PM. Free photos with Aloha Santa 5:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 22, 2022: Holiday kick-off

Saturday, November 25, 2022

Wednesday, November 29, 2022

Saturday, December 2, 2022

Wednesday, December 6, 2022

Saturday, December 9, 2022

Wednesday, December 13, 2022

Saturday, December 16, 2022

Wednesday, December 20, 2022

Saturday, December 23, 2022

*They will be limiting one print photo per family. Each family will receive a digital copy of the photo to keep and share.

**Please note that Santa will promptly leave the property at 7:30 PM, lines for photos may stop prior to 7 PM. Plan accordingly.

Learn more at www.royalhawaiiancenter.com/events