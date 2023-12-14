As the Christmas cheer fills the air, our Countdown to Christmas reaches Day Number Nine, and Island Slipper at Royal Hawaiian Center is making your gift-giving a breeze. Delight your loved ones with the spirit of the islands through the featured items on our list.

For those who appreciate both comfort and style, the Unisex Pineapple Slipper Shirts in Gray and White are a perfect choice, priced at $29.95 and available in sizes XS to XL. If you’re searching for a versatile and best-selling gift, the Unisex Ultimate Suede Sandals at $134.95 fit the bill. These neutral-colored sandals complement any outfit, providing a soft suede feel akin to strolling through paradise. Taking sustainability to heart, the HAWAIIAN PLATE SLIPPER offers a unique touch with its recycled canvas make, priced at $144.95 per pair, equivalent to about one water bottle’s worth of Reprieve recycled material.

Established in 1946, Island Slipper has upheld a tradition of authenticity and innovation, crafting over 80 styles for both men and women. From casual beach slippers with floral and animal prints to metallic glitters and classic plaid designs, their range caters to diverse tastes. Visit Island Slipper at Royal Hawaiian Center, Building A, Level 2, A-211, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily.

To elevate the festive spirit, enjoy weekly holiday performances every Wednesday and Saturday from 5:00 PM, and capture timeless memories with Santa photos available from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM until Saturday, December 23. Families and their little ones will also receive a delightful treat of peppermint cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. For more event details, visit Royal Hawaiian Center’s website at royalhawaiiancenter.com. Make this holiday season extra special with gifts that embody the essence of the Hawaiian paradise.

Islandslipper.com