As Day Number 6 of the Countdown to Christmas unfolds, the spotlight today falls on House of Mana Up at Royal Hawaiian Center, offering a delightful array of gifts that celebrate the vibrant culture and natural beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.

House of Mana Up provides a unique retail experience encompassing food, fashion, home, beauty, and art products. One standout is their award-winning Locally Sourced Food Set, featuring a curated selection of Hawaiian delicacies. From Wai Meli’s assorted honey to Kaimana Jerky’s Original Ahi Tuna Jerky, and Island Harvest’s Chocolate Covered Organic Macadamia Nuts, the set captures the essence of Hawaii’s rich flavors.

For chocolate enthusiasts, the exclusive Meet the Makers set by Manoa Chocolate offers a journey through unique flavors like Liliko’i and Passion Fruit and Kope and Coffee. Adding to the festive ambiance is Jules and Gem’s Coconut Christmas candle, a signature holiday scent, and the Ua Body Lilikoi Coconut Lotion, boasting a beachy, summer fragrance perfect for healthy and radiant skin.

For those eager to explore these Hawaiian treasures, the Royal Hawaiian Golf Shop at Royal Hawaiian Center is open from 10 AM to 9 PM on the first level of Building A. Additionally, the center hosts weekly holiday performances every Wednesday and Saturday at 5:00 PM, along with Santa photos from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM until December 23. Families can also indulge in complimentary sweet treats from Honolulu Cookie Company. For a complete events schedule, visit royalhawaiiancenter.com/events. Embrace the spirit of aloha and unique Hawaiian experiences this holiday season.

*They will be limiting one print photo per family. Each family will receive a digital copy of the photo to keep and share.

**Please note that Santa will promptly leave the property at 7:30 PM, lines for photos may stop prior to 7 PM. Plan accordingly.