As Living808’s Countdown to Christmas continues, the Day 3 spotlight is on Harbors Vintage, a store that promises to captivate not only the eclectic fashion enthusiasts but also the style-savvy like host John Veneri. Harbors Vintage stands out with a distinctive collection that includes in-house store designs, vintage clothing spanning from the 80s to the early 2000s, streetwear, and trendy sneakers. Harbors Vintage is conveniently located on the 1st floor of the Royal Hawaiian Center Building C. For those planning to explore Harbors Vintage, you can find more details at royalhawaiiancenter.com/events.

Harbors Vintage emerges as not just a shopping destination but an experience that combines fashion, festivities, and the spirit of the holiday season.

Weekend Holiday Performance and Free Photos with Aloha Santa

Additionally, make your shopping experience even more festive by enjoying weekly holiday performances every Wednesday and Saturday from 5:00 PM. Capture the magic of the season with Santa photos available from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM until Saturday, December 23rd. As an extra treat, Ohana and their keiki can indulge in complimentary sweet snacks of delicious peppermint cookies from the Honolulu Cookie Company. Explore the full events schedule at Royal Hawaiian Center by visiting royalhawaiiancenter.com.

*** Wednesday, November 22, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ***Holiday kick-off

*They will be limiting one print photo per family. Each family will receive a digital copy of the photo to keep and share.

**Please note that Santa will promptly leave the property at 7:30 PM, lines for photos may stop prior to 7 PM. Plan accordingly.

