Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers.

For the next 15 days viewers are able to enter to win prizes from participating Royal Hawaiian Center’s retailers in Living808’s “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway.

Living808 viewers are encouraged to enter the “Countdown to Christmas” giveaway by visiting KHON2’s official website.

Enjoy free live entertainment at The Royal Grove, Waikīkīʻs gathering place. From hula lessons to authentic Hawaiian performances, from ukulele lessons to classes just for keiki (kids), Royal Hawaiian Center offers an exciting array of cultural activities and experiences throughout the year.

Website:

www.khon2.com/Living808