Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center is partnering up with Living808 to bring the holiday spirit to Living808 viewers. For the next 15 days we will be sharing gift ideas for all your holiday needs thanks to Royal Hawaiian Center.

Harbors Vintage offers vintage clothing from the 80s-early 2000s, streetwear, and sneakers. Harbors Vintage provides a wide variety of clothing with many style options. i

Enjoy free live entertainment at The Royal Grove, Waikīkīʻs gathering place. From hula lessons to authentic Hawaiian performances, from ukulele lessons to classes just for keiki (kids), Royal Hawaiian Center offers an exciting array of cultural activities and experiences throughout the year.

Website: https://www.royalhawaiiancenter.com/events

HOURS

Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building C

Level 1, C-114

Official website

@harborsvintagewaikiki